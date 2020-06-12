|
Dorothy B. Alex, 101, of Tower City, formerly of Catawissa, passed away Thursday, June 11, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 4, 1919, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Magdalene Swadish.
Dorothy was a retired nurse's aide at the former Danville State Hospital.
She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Catawissa.
Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Alex, in 1983; a daughter, Dorothy Witmer, in 1994; and granddaughter, Susan Witmer, in 2006.
Surviving are her grandson, Harry Witmer and his wife, Mary, of Tower City; six great-grandchildren, Oliva Moore, Farrah Howton, Shannon Mease, Brandi, Erin and Adam Witmer; 10 great-great-grandchildren, Andreas, Camille, Alex, Brian, Elektra, Adonis, Izzy, Caeylon, Kairi and Sabastian.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Chapel, Tower City, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel as celebrant. Burial will be in te All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Donations in Dorothy's name can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel, c/o Parish office, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
