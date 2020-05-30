|
Dorothy B. Bernd, 85, of Pine Grove, formerly of Valley View, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Tremont.
She was born Thursday, Feb. 21, 1935, in Donaldson, a daughter of the late Claude Morgan and the late Beatrice Brown Morgan.
She was a graduate of the former Tremont High School.
Dorothy enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Her husband, Karl D. Bernd, passed away in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Thomas Morgan and John "Jackie" Morgan; two sons-in-law, Frank Demcher Jr. and Scott Bitter.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra J. Demcher, of Tremont, and Sue A. Gent, of Stuart, Fla.; a son, Eric K. Bernd and his wife, Cindy, of Valley View; an adopted son, Hac Phan and his wife, Lin, of New Orleans, La.; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Ilene Devine, of Donaldson; nieces and nephews.
Due to the current public health concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private in Donaldson Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
