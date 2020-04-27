|
Dorothy Blankenhorn, 88, of RD Pottsville, died Saturday, April 25, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville.
Dot was born Feb. 8, 1932, in Saint Clair, a daughter of the late Stephen and Tessie Raffits Sich.
She was the widow of Kenneth Blankenhorn.
She was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church of Reedsville.
She and her husband, Kenneth, were founders of Ken's Tire Inc. Cressona, Pottsville and Frackville.
Dot was a 50-year member of Cressona Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Keener, wife of Scott, of Bernville; three sons, Kenneth Blankenhorn, husband of Tina, of Las Vegas; Kurt Blankenhorn, husband of Beth, of Cressona, and Kevin Blankenhorn, husband of Beth, of Orwigsburg. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Omlar, of Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Services and interment are at the convenience of the family at Reedsville Cemetery with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. Family requests donations to Bethesda EC Church Memorial Fund, 155 Reedsville Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2020