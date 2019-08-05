|
Dorothy Bowen Foura, 102, of Shamokin, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born in Gordon, May 29, 1917, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Dibert) Omlar.
She was a devout Christian and was a member of Lavelle Church of the Nazarene, Lavelle.
Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, feeding her birds and baking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Bowen, in 1980, and Benjamin Foura, in 20006.
Surviving are a son, Raymond "Skip" Bowen and his wife, JoAnn, of Longwood, Fla.; three daughters, Gloria F. Fegley and her husband, Paul, of Summit Station, Dorothy A. Wenrich and her husband, Woody, of Shoemakersville, and Joy L. Wolfe and her husband, Robert, of Fountain Springs; four stepchildren, Norman Foura and his wife, Barbara, of East Cameron Township, Walter Foura and his wife, Donna, of Stewartstown, Marlin Foura and his wife, Joyce, of Mifflinburg, and Earl Foura and his wife, Lori, of Coal Township; 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lavelle Church of the Nazarene, 2879 Fairgrounds Road, Lavelle, PA 17943. The Rev. Jeremy Smallwood will officiate. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lavelle Church of the Nazarene at the above address. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville.
Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
