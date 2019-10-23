|
|
Dorothy D. Kowalonek, RN, 91, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
Born in Shenandoah, Aug. 26, 1928, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary "Dombroski" Gobster.
Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School and a 1950 graduate of Pottsville School of Nursing. After nursing school, she furthered her education, studying polio therapy at Boston Children's Hospital, then worked in iron lung rehabilitation at Baltimore Hospital and was last employed in Shenandoah Heights at Riverside Central Rehabilitation for drug and alcohol addiction.
Dorothy was a member of Catholic Nurses Association, Catholic Daughters and Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 54 years, Paul Kowalonek, in 2006; two brothers, James Gobster Jr. and Paul Gobster.
Surviving are three sons, Mark Kowalonek with his wife, Linda, of Lake Hauto, Joseph Kowalonek with his wife, Debi, of Ambler, and Thomas Kowalonek with his wife, Mary Ann, of Auburn; two sisters, Theresa Labosky, of Shenandoah, and Marlene Klein, of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Jillian, Jessica, Luke, Jaclyn, Jared and Joshua; three great-grandchildren, Eric, Violet and Vayda; nieces and nephews.
Dorothy lived a life of service, always putting others first, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved holding hands with Paul, watching her boys play Villanova and Lehigh football, family vacations at Buehler's Idlewild, late night chats with her sister, Theresa, playing bingo with Jillian, attending Tamaqua sporting events, watching Shenandoah Valley girls' basketball and volleyball games, visiting the twins, visits with her great-grandchildren, visits to the casino, reading the paper and collecting articles about her family's accomplishments, and she always ended her day with her rosary.
Her legacy will live on through her grandchildren, as they now have a very special guardian angel watching over them. We take comfort knowing that she is reunited with her beloved Paul, who took her hand once again and led her to her eternal reward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday in Divine Mercy Parish. Burial will follow Mass in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2019