Dorothy E. Hancock, 82, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, April 11, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Nov. 9, 1937, in Palo Alto, she was a daughter of the late Robert & Dorothy (Hess) Stevenson.

She was the widow of Charles Hancock, who passed away in 1988.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell and George Stevenson, and her twin sister, Mona Davis.

She attended Pottsville Area High School.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, where she enjoyed helping in the kitchen.

Dorothy retired from Hamburg Center after many years of working as an aide. She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, crafting and sharing that with others. Her children thought she was the best mom.

She is survived by two daughters, Robin Moran and husband, Kevin, of Schuylkill Haven, and Judi Barton and husband, Jerry, of Pottsville; two sons, Donald Hancock and wife, Peggy, of Adamsdale, and Glenn Hancock and wife, Doreen, of Lake Wynonah. Dorothy is also survived by five grandchildren, Tim Moran, Jake Barton and Keturra Hancock, Payge Lonergan and Cordell Hancock; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marcy Thomas, of Palo Alto; nieces and nephews.

A public memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. At her family's request, memorial donations in Dorothy's memory may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
