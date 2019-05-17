Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy F. Adamitis R.N.. View Sign Service Information Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home 132 South Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225 (570)-462-0921 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy F. Adamitis, RN, 96, of Mahanoy City, residing at Genesis Healthcare Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday with her family by her side.



Born in Saint Clair on Feb. 20, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Frances Melevage Adamitis.



She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School and the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing.



While in nursing school in Philadelphia, Dorothy participated in the Cadet Corps. Following graduation, she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and was stationed in Korea, serving with the 11th EVAC. After three years of service to her country, Dorothy was honorably discharged and received the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan) and the Korean Service Medal. She then was employed in the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia until her retirement. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two sisters, Anna Bobbin and Florence Walters; and one brother, Vincent Adamitis.



Surviving are her niece and caregiver, Joann Bobbin, of Mahanoy City; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, with her cousin, Monsignor Gerald Gobitas, as the main celebrant, and the Rev. Kevin Gallagher, pastor, as concelebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Port Carbon. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday morning in the church. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church or the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Memorial Fund or the Hillside SPCA.Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Dorothy F. Adamitis, RN, 96, of Mahanoy City, residing at Genesis Healthcare Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday with her family by her side.Born in Saint Clair on Feb. 20, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Frances Melevage Adamitis.She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School and the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing.While in nursing school in Philadelphia, Dorothy participated in the Cadet Corps. Following graduation, she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and was stationed in Korea, serving with the 11th EVAC. After three years of service to her country, Dorothy was honorably discharged and received the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan) and the Korean Service Medal. She then was employed in the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia until her retirement. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two sisters, Anna Bobbin and Florence Walters; and one brother, Vincent Adamitis.Surviving are her niece and caregiver, Joann Bobbin, of Mahanoy City; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, with her cousin, Monsignor Gerald Gobitas, as the main celebrant, and the Rev. Kevin Gallagher, pastor, as concelebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Port Carbon. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday morning in the church. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church or the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Memorial Fund or the Hillside SPCA.Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close