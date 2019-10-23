|
Dorothy Grace Shappell, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, surrounded by her family.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 30, 1943, she was a daughter of the late William Howard and Mary (Antonini) Wallace.
She was the widow of Clarence "Sam" Shappell.
Dorothy attended Pottsville High School, and had been a majorette.
She worked as a hairdresser, operating her salon, Main Street Beauty Salon, Schuylkill Haven, and later retiring from Outlooks Salon, Cressona.
She was a member of Faith Worship Center, Orwigsburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Angel Huffman, and her great-granddaughter, Keira Ellinger.
Dorothy is survived by son, William Ellinger and wife, Jane, Middleport; daughter, Gina Ellinger, of Pottsville; son, Charles "Chuck" Huffman and wife, Kimberly, of Pottsville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Justine, Jaid and Jerica Ellinger, Cody and Taylor Newton, Michael Mills, Brett, Joel and Bethany Huffman; great-grandchildren, Parker Mills, Lila Lukach, Jameson White, Riley Ellinger, Isabella Newton, Mason Ellinger, Javery White and Lilly Huffman; sister, Barbara Zwiebel and husband, Jim, of Pottsville; niece, Shannon Cappel; nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Worship Center, Orwigsburg. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions to defray the cost of final expenses may be forwarded to the family. Cremation Society of Schuylkill County Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2019