Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gregis Cress

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Gregis Cress Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Gregis Cress, 70, of Coal Township, passed away peacefully Saturday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late John V. and Anna Pidgeon Gregis.

She worked as a dietary aide for Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, now worship site to St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Dot enjoyed doing crafts and making wreaths.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and Francis Gregis.

Dot is survived by her son, Justin Dietrich, Coal Township; her daughter, Jean Willis, Kulpmont; her brother, John P. Gregis, Girardville; her two grandchildren, David and Abbey Willis; her beloved partner, William Dietrich, Mount Carmel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be held in St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -