Dorothy "Dot" Gregis Cress, 70, of Coal Township, passed away peacefully Saturday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late John V. and Anna Pidgeon Gregis.
She worked as a dietary aide for Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, now worship site to St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
Dot enjoyed doing crafts and making wreaths.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and Francis Gregis.
Dot is survived by her son, Justin Dietrich, Coal Township; her daughter, Jean Willis, Kulpmont; her brother, John P. Gregis, Girardville; her two grandchildren, David and Abbey Willis; her beloved partner, William Dietrich, Mount Carmel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be held in St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 3, 2020