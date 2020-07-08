|
"Nana" Guris, of Water Street, New Philadelphia, passed away July 6, 2020, at the age of 98.
Nana was born Jan. 5, 1922, Dorothy Theresa Cossick to the late Mary "Baba" Cossick in Five Points, Cumbola.
The oldest of three, Nana buried her brothers, Francis Kochol and Joseph Kochol.
Nana birthed two children who preceded her in death: a treasured daughter, Frances Marie Antoinette Spokus, who was better known as "Dolly," who later married, becoming Frances McElvaney, widowed and married becoming Frances Mengel; and a beloved son, Martin "Buddy" Guris. Also preceding her in death were her first husband, Francis Spokus, (widowed within weeks of being married); second husband, Martin Guris (divorced after 25 years); the love of her life, George "Pappy" Franko; as well as her loved granddaughter, Denise "Niecey" Guris; loved great-grandchildren, Andrew Mengel and Brittany Guris.
Nana, awarded May Queen while in grade school, was always loved by all that knew her. She was a beautiful, fun-loving, proud and independent woman, working 54 years sewing on merrow machines for factories in Brockton and Tuscarora, and as far as Alexandria, Va.
At age 71, she retired and dedicated her time to Holy Family Church, making candy, cleaning and donating funds. She would attend Masses daily and could not be anywhere without her rosaries. Her pride, however, was her family and her home. She could be found caring for and spoiling her seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She drove her own car, shoveled snow, mowed grass, etc., well into her eighties and continued making family favorites such as bean soup, potato salad and fudge. She made sure everyone felt loved and had something to eat or take with them. She also enjoyed polkas, dancing, playing cards, bubble wrap, NASCAR and Tony Stewart, and had told of wanting to be a powder puff racer. A model citizen, she never even got a speeding ticket.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Edward McElvaney, Cynthia Moser, Sharon Wheat, Howard Mengel, John Mengel and Martin Guris; great-grandchildren, Jane McElvaney, Crystal Moser, Craig Mullins, Danielle Breiner, Martin "Little Marty" Guris, Cristina McElvaney, Howie Tyler Mengel, Mollie Kate Mengel, Olivia Mengel; great-great grandchildren, Amelie, Kiara, Arianna, Raegan, Carson, Haillie and Isabella.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Social Hall, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020