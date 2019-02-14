Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. Barry. View Sign

Dorothy J. Barry, 88, of Donaldson, passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Donaldson, November 5, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mabel Deiter Barry.



Dorothy was a graduate of the former Frailey Township High School.



She retired after 40 years of service with the Hershey Food Company.



She was a member of the Donaldson United Methodist Church and the Donaldson Fire Company Auxiliary.



Dorothy's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was affectionately known as Aunt Dorothy to everyone.



Dorothy was "The Last of the Mohicans" of the Barry family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 siblings, Irene Landis, Margaret Ney, Catherine Reed, Helen F. Barry, Elmer, John, Clyde, Charles, Guy, Allen, Arthur and Robert Barry.



She is survived by several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from the Donaldson United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ira Lydic. Private burial will be in the Donaldson Community Cemetery. Dorothy was very patriotic and loved her country. She was extremely proud of her brothers who served in the armed forces, so memorial donations in her memory should be made to the Charitable Service Trust, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit



Sign the guest book at

Dorothy J. Barry, 88, of Donaldson, passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.Born in Donaldson, November 5, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mabel Deiter Barry.Dorothy was a graduate of the former Frailey Township High School.She retired after 40 years of service with the Hershey Food Company.She was a member of the Donaldson United Methodist Church and the Donaldson Fire Company Auxiliary.Dorothy's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was affectionately known as Aunt Dorothy to everyone.Dorothy was "The Last of the Mohicans" of the Barry family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 siblings, Irene Landis, Margaret Ney, Catherine Reed, Helen F. Barry, Elmer, John, Clyde, Charles, Guy, Allen, Arthur and Robert Barry.She is survived by several nieces and nephews.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from the Donaldson United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ira Lydic. Private burial will be in the Donaldson Community Cemetery. Dorothy was very patriotic and loved her country. She was extremely proud of her brothers who served in the armed forces, so memorial donations in her memory should be made to the Charitable Service Trust, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.