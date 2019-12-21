Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Dorothy J. Mahalchick

Dorothy J. Mahalchick Obituary
Dorothy J. Mahalchick, of Shillington, formerly of Mar Lin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Mifflin Center, Shillington.

Dorothy was born Dec. 4, 1924, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Rosenberger) Schaeffer.

She was the widow of John "Slim" Mahalchick.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville, and St. Ambrose Church, Schuylkill Haven. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1942.

She worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry. Dorothy was a volunteer for over 20 years at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.

In addition to her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Robert and Edward; sisters, Anna, Florence and Elizabeth.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Dianna Leiby, of Allentown, and Michele Hummel, of Wernersville; a son, John Mahalchick, of Cressona. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Mahalchick, Collen Brent, Brian Leiby, Rachel and Adam Hummel; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Isla Brent.

A religious service will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with the Rev. Jason Stokes officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
