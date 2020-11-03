Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Schott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Schott Obituary

Dorothy L. Schott, 90, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born Feb. 27, 1930, in Staten Island, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Lillian Seelen.

Dorothy was a member of Women's Auxiliary Fire Company, Pottersville, N.J. She was also a member of Democratic Club, Woman's Club and Gourmet Club.

Dorothy was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed sewing and needle craft.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Gregory Nunes.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 73 years, Henry Schott, and their children, Ruth Nunes, wife of David, of Ohio, Joan Dean, wife of Clyde, of New Mexico, Sandra Britland, of Boyertown, and Jacqueline Tucker, wife of Howard, of Pine Grove. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sherry E. Adams, Brent Dean, Jennifer Dean, Christopher Weibel, Curtis Britland, Bradley Tucker, Justin Tucker and Heather Miceli; along with 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Phyllis Seelen and Mildred Rourke.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -