Dorothy Legutko, 100, of Port Carbon, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born April 1, 1920, in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Anna (Sockell) Corson.
Dorothy was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School, Class of 1937. She worked as a housekeeper for over 60 years.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and she was a devote Catholic who attended daily Mass.
Most important in Dorothy's life were her faith and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Francis Legutko, in 1990; a son, Edward Legutko, in 1987; a son-in-law, Raymond Barth, in 2018; two brothers, Nicholas and Daniel Corson; a sister, Alberta Dodd.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Joan DiMarcello and her husband, Richard, State College; son, Robert Legutko and his wife, Georgine, New Boston; daughter, Sandra Barth, Bethlehem; daughter, Susan Legutko, Minersville; seven grandchildren, Jill, Karen, Russell, Robert, Brian, David and Anne; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Corson, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date due to the pandemic situation. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Stephen's Cemetery Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970.
