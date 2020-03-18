Home

Dorothy Leona Faust

Dorothy Leona Faust Obituary
Dorothy Leona Faust, 87, of Pottsville, formerly of New Ringgold, passed away Monday, March 16, one day before her 88th birthday.

Dorothy was born March 17, 1932, in Pinedale, a daughter of the late Elizabeth K. (Guris) and Irwin C. Kramer. She was the widow of Robert Samuel Faust.

She was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg, and a graduate of Orwigsburg High School, Class of 1950. She was retired from Montgomery Ward, Kingston, N.Y., as an inventory control specialist and was an avid bridge player.

She was predeceased by her son, Kurt M. Faust.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Kathleen L. Downey, wife of Harry, of Spotsylvania, Va., Linda B. Reitmann, of Centerville, Ohio; a son, Thomas R. Faust, husband of Susan, of Schuylkill Haven. Dorothy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Downey, Jonathan, Jeffrey and Brian Reitmann and Lauren and Ethan Faust; four great-grandchildren, Edith, Amelia, Ingram and Mina.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the church at a later date. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., McKeansburg, PA 17960.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
