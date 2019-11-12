|
|
Dorothy Lorraine (Coleman) Bixler, 90, of Salem, Ohio, formerly of Muir, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Akron, Ohio.
She was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Sacramento, a daughter of the late Fred Ray and Sadie Melinda (Weidman) Coleman.
She was a homemaker and a member of Salem Bible Methodist Church and a former member of Muir Pilgrim Holiness Church. She was an excellent Pennsylvania Dutch cook, crocheted many blankets and doilies and a was dear friend to all.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Jean Bixler, of Salem; two brothers, Gene (Carol) Coleman and Thomas Coleman, both of Middletown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clair Bixler, in 1982; a son, Clair Joseph Bixler; a young man she raised, Steve Gregg Neubold; siblings, Daniel, Earl and Shirley Coleman and Marion Leitzel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muir Pilgrim Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Muir. The Rev. David Crosley from Salem, Ohio, will officiate. A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio; 330-332-4401; www.apgreenisenfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019