Dorothy M. Bolich, 87, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, at her residence with her family by her side.



Dorothy was born in Deer Lake, Sept. 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Esther Young and Paul Fryer.



She was the widow of Kenneth M. Bolich.



She was a member of Zion's Red Church Orwigsburg, and worked for the Zulick Shoe Factory and the Sylray Textile factory in Orwigsburg.



She was preceded in death by her grandson, Craig Petery, and great-grandson, Brandon Zimmerman.



Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Linda Petery, companion of Wayne Stuber, Sandra, wife of Mark Krammes, and Karen, wife of Gary Jones; three sons, Kenneth "Butch" W., husband of Barbara Bolich, Robert Bolich, husband of Karen, and William "Bill" Bolich. She is also survived by grandchildren, Scott Petery, Lisa Martin, Barry Bolich, Heather Rainis, Cindy Zimmerman, Robert Bolich, Kenneth Krammes, Christina Moyer and Jason Jones; 17 great-grandchildren.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremations Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Robert Burkey officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Zion's Red Church Cemetery.



