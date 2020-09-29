Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home
19 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-1840
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Camelliri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Camelliri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Camelliri Obituary

Dorothy M. Camelliri, 90, of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, at Cedarbrook Nursing, Allentown.

Dorothy was born June 15, 1930, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Cisarik) Ponisciak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Camelliri, in 2005.

Dorothy was the last member of her immediate family, being preceded in death, in addition to her parents and husband, by six brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by a daughter, Maria, wife of Thomas Krall; a son, Anthony J. Camelliri Jr.; granddaughters, Nina and Cara Krall; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Teresa of Calcutta RC Church with the Rev. Martin Kern officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Slovak Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -