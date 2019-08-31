|
Dorothy M. Wolfe, 84, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Largo Medical Center, Largo, Fla.
Born July 7, 1935, in Rock, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mable Ditzler Jimmison.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Marlin Wise; second husband, Robert L. Wolfe Jr.; grandson, Joseph Wise; a brother, Bill Ditzler.
Surviving are two sons, Brian Wise and Marvin Wise, both of New Port Ritchy, Fla.; four grandchildren, Christel Graeff, Tiffany Johnson and husband, Scott, Amber Wolfgang, and Melissa Valentine and husband, John; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Wise, Kaitlin Johnson, Madyson-lee Wolfgang, Seth Wolfgang and McKenna Valentine; one great-great-grandchild, Briella Malloy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Richard Hoffman officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in her memory to Hetzel's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
