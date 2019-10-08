|
Dorothy Mae (Fuller) Hornberger, 90, of Kutztown, and formerly of Schuylkill Haven, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family.
She was the widow of John R. Hornberger, who died Dec. 4, 2007. Prior to John's passing, they had shared 56 years of marriage.
Born in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Walter D. and Catherine M. (Schumacher) Fuller.
Dorothy and her late husband were former members of both First United Methodist Church and Grace Evangelical Church, Schuylkill Haven. Dorothy was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1946, and worked as a secretary at the former Gordon D. Reed Real Estate and Insurance Office.
In addition to her husband, John, and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Calvin C. Hornberger, Paul J. Hornberger, James W. Hornberger and Raymond J. Hornberger; nieces and nephews, Randy H. Hornberger, Roger J. Hornberger and Karen (Hornberger) Stevens.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna H. (Hornberger) Chiarelli, partner of Thomas O. Wolf, Kutztown. Other survivors include nieces and nephews, John E. and Barbara Hornberger, Cressona, Jodie Hertz and Brett Hornberger, Schuylkill County, Larry, Carl, Jeff and James Stevens, Schuylkill County, Norma (Shreve) Dietrich, California, Debra (Shreve) Vail and Gary Shreve, Arizona, Darren and Rick Coosey, Florida, Virginia (Hornberger) McGovern, Pennsylvania, Nancy Hornberger, Pennsylvania.
The family would to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to Thomas Wolf, Susan Theis and the Heartland Hospice of Wyomissing for their very special care of Dorothy.
Private graveside services will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, at the convenience of the family. There is no public viewing. The family requests contributions be made in Dorothy's memory to ASPCA at aspca.org or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804, or The at or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
