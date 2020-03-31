|
Dorothy (Oakill) Monaghan, 91, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born in Forestville, Dec. 8, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Lewsock) Oakill.
Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Cass Township High School and went on to pursue a nursing career after completing her education at Ashland State General Hospital. As a registered nurse, she was the head of the Pediatric Department at Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville. She had a love for flowers and decor. She was past president of Pottsville Garden Club, former judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show and a member of South Schuylkill Garden Club. She was also an active member of Parent Groups at White Haven Center and United Cerebral Palsy.
She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Minersville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, James Anthony Monaghan; daughter, Carey Monaghan; sister, Marie Olson.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Pam Leymeister, wife of Richard, Brian Monaghan, husband of Donna, and Shelia Monaghan, wife of Argie Tidmore. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Sara Siro, wife of Michael, Eric Leymeister, Haley and Zoe Tidmore; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and James Siro; sister, Patricia Azain, Goleta, Calif.; nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Chapel, Hillside, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick's Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Monaghan family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2020