Dorothy Nora Ebener, 75, died March 24, 2020, at her daughter's home in Wilmington, Ohio.
Ms. Ebener was born April 24, 1944, in Pottsville, to Catherine Johnson and her husband.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Butch, and her husband, Peter Monsulick.
She spent a majority of her time with the love of her life, Peter Monsulick. They raised two daughters and a son. She had a successful career as a nurse's aide at Rest Haven nursing home, Schuylkill Haven. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to country music, watching her favorite TV shows, picking on all her family members, to include her sons-in-law, and completing numerous puzzles.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Catherine Ann and Brian Shepherd, Bruce Lee Kleckner, and Keri Jo and Darren Hopper. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ethan Hopper, Aaron Hopper, Jessica and Luke Smart, Stephanie and Kenneth Bucher, and her great-grandchild, Alex Bucher.
Her family paid this tribute to her: "Dorothy was one of the most honest and kind-hearted people you could ever meet. She opened her heart and her home to many people over the years, and she will be sorely missed."
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Hamilton Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Family and friends will gather from 2 p.m. until time of service.
