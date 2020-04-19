|
Dorothy P. Jacobs, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joseph Jacobs.
Born Sept. 19, 1927, in Shenandoah, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alberta (Yanchusky) Stepsus.
Dorothy was an avid reader and loved the challenges of puzzle and problem solving, which she generously shared with family and friends. She loved to sing and was a music aficionado with a remarkable talent for entertaining with many nontraditional songs. Her passion for family gatherings, particularly around the holidays, was appreciated by all who attended. She possessed excellent cooking and baking skills for traditional Lithuanian and Polish cuisine that she generously shared with many curious diners and would-be chefs. Dorothy had an adventurous spirit for the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, dog-walking, picnicking and nature watching anytime of the year. Her outgoing, warm personality was comforting to everyone she welcomed into her home.
Surviving are five children, Dorothy N. Conklin and her husband, Michael, Joseph and his wife, Nancy, Thomas, Michael and his wife, Diane, and Benjamin Jacobs; two grandchildren, Michele and Edward (Ted); two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Cora; nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 126 S. Ninth St., Lebanon, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
