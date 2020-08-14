Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Parsick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dolly" Parsick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dolly" Parsick Obituary

Dorothy "Dolly" Parsick, 94, of Pottsville, entered Heaven on Wednesday evening at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born May 3, 1926, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine (Quinn) Parsick.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. After retiring, she volunteered her time at the former Pottsville Hospital, currently Lehigh Valley Hosptial-Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.

Dolly enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a gift for make people smile. Dolly had a passion for cleaning - even after 94 years!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Scott.

Dolly will be deeply missed by many, especially her sister, Joanne Schultz; they lived together for 81 years. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was like a second mom to them.

Dolly was blessed to find another family at Schuylkill Center. Their compassion and love for Dolly will never be forgotten.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David Loeper officiating. Family and friends are respectfully invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will take place on the grounds of Calvary Cemetery. In accordance with CDC guidelines, those attending the visitation and/or Mass of Christian Burial are required to wear a mask and social distance. The family would prefer donations be made in Dolly's memory to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for Dolly's family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -