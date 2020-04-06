|
Dorothy "Dottie" Peteritas, 86, of Newburgh, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Oasis Dementia Care Center.
She was born in Frackville, as the seventh of eight children and married the love of her life, James Peteritas (d. 2012), in 1953. They moved to the Evansville area in 1959, when Jim took a job in quality control at Mead Johnson & Co.
Dottie was totally devoted to the family she and Jim created together, starting with their five children and growing to include 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Hosting weekly family dinners on Sundays was one of the many ways they kept the family knit closely together.
Some of her greatest joys were singing and music. She played the piano and organ and was a frequent soloist in the St. Mark's Lutheran Church choir and at many weddings. In addition to babysitting her own grand and great-grandchildren, she taught at St. Mark's Lutheran Preschool. Her artistic talents also included floral arranging, crochet and arts and crafts. She modeled kindness and generosity in everything she did.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Peteritas; her daughter, Anita Conapinski; great-grandchild, Ethan Tarter; her parents, Vaughn and Myrtle Morgan; siblings, George, Vaughn, James, Roy, Jack and Anita Morgan.
She is survived by her son, Gary Peteritas (Celeste), of Pottstown; daughter, Cynthia Beavin (John), of Evansville, Ind.; daughter, Donna Kappler (Brian), of Newburgh, Ind.; son, Scott Peteritas (Kathy), of Newburgh, Ind.; son-in-law, Rob Conapinski, of Newburgh, Ind.; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Reese, of Camp Hill; sisters-in-law, Joan Morgan, of Frackville, and Peg Morgan, of Potts-town; nieces and nephews.
Private services were held with burial at Park Lawn Cemetery in Evansville. A celebration of Dottie's life will be held at a later date. The family will forever be grateful to the caregivers at Oasis Dementia Care for the compassion, love and kindness they have shown to Dottie over the last three years. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 2300 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714, or Oasis Dementia Care (earmarked for Patient Fund), 4301 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.
