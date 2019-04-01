Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Quick. View Sign

Dorothy "Dot" Quick, 70, of Beaver Dam Road, Ashland, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Ashland, June 17, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Irene Guinther Leonard.



She graduated from North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1967, and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland; Order of the Eastern Star, Ashland Chapter and the Ashland VFW Ladies Auxiliary.



A sister, Eleanor Rollenhagen, preceded her in death in 2010.



Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Wilmer Quick; two daughters, Beth wife of Joseph Cataldo, and Angie wife of Nelson Berger, both of Ashland; two sisters, Helen, wife of Earl Heiber, Ashland and Marguerite Felegi of Quakertown; four grandchildren, Erin and Rachael Cataldo and Nathan and Nelson Berger; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, North Ninth Street, Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Dorothy "Dot" Quick, 70, of Beaver Dam Road, Ashland, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.Born in Ashland, June 17, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Irene Guinther Leonard.She graduated from North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1967, and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland; Order of the Eastern Star, Ashland Chapter and the Ashland VFW Ladies Auxiliary.A sister, Eleanor Rollenhagen, preceded her in death in 2010.Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Wilmer Quick; two daughters, Beth wife of Joseph Cataldo, and Angie wife of Nelson Berger, both of Ashland; two sisters, Helen, wife of Earl Heiber, Ashland and Marguerite Felegi of Quakertown; four grandchildren, Erin and Rachael Cataldo and Nathan and Nelson Berger; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, North Ninth Street, Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge. www.kullfuneral.com/ Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home

901 Centre St

Ashland , PA 17921

570-875-1680 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close