James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Dorothy S. Mullin-Beveridge Obituary
Dorothy S. Mullin-Beveridge, 98, of Pottsville, died Tuesday at Providence Place, Pottsville.

She was born Oct. 14, 1921, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late George W. Sr. and Isabel Keilman Smith.

She was a 1939 graduate of Pottsville High School.

She was employed by the former Biddle Sewing Manufacturer and was a teachers aide for Blue Mountain School District prior to retiring.

Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey Mullin, 1978; her second husband, James Beveridge, 2005; brother, George W. Smith Jr.

Surviving are her children, Charles Mullin and his wife, Judith, Camp Hill, Barbara Stamper, Bath, Craig Mullin and his wife, Katherine, Duseldorf, Germany, Doug Mullin and his wife, Denise, Pottsville; eight grandchildren, Michelle Flohl, Andrea Mullin, Charlie Mullin, Lisa Eisenhower, Sarah, Matthew, Alexandra and Jillan Mullin.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contribution be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg PA, 17110. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please share your memories and condolences with Dorothy's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
