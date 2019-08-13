|
Dorothy Slish, 87, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of George and Anna Huissel Yenfer. She attended Pottsville Catholic High School, and worked in the local garment industry.
After the death of her husband, John F. Slish Sr., in 1973, she worked as a housekeeper in the Pottsville area.
She was a member of Primrose Bible Church, Cass Township. She was also a member of Forestville Citizen's Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed the friendships she made at the Pottsville Senior Community Center.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, George Slish and Paul Slish; a granddaughter, Amanda Slish; four siblings, Joseph Yenfer, Mary Dolan, Raymond Yenfer and Loretta Bohr.
Dorothy is survived by four children, John Slish (spouse, Lodean), Forestville, Jacqueline Wolfe (spouse, Lamar), Pine Grove, Edward Slish (spouse, Jill), Forestville, and Dotty Purcell (spouse, Keith), Forestville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Contributions to the , , are preferred. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.
