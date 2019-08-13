Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Slish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Slish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Slish Obituary
Dorothy Slish, 87, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of George and Anna Huissel Yenfer. She attended Pottsville Catholic High School, and worked in the local garment industry.

After the death of her husband, John F. Slish Sr., in 1973, she worked as a housekeeper in the Pottsville area.

She was a member of Primrose Bible Church, Cass Township. She was also a member of Forestville Citizen's Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed the friendships she made at the Pottsville Senior Community Center.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, George Slish and Paul Slish; a granddaughter, Amanda Slish; four siblings, Joseph Yenfer, Mary Dolan, Raymond Yenfer and Loretta Bohr.

Dorothy is survived by four children, John Slish (spouse, Lodean), Forestville, Jacqueline Wolfe (spouse, Lamar), Pine Grove, Edward Slish (spouse, Jill), Forestville, and Dotty Purcell (spouse, Keith), Forestville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Contributions to the , , are preferred. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now