Dorothy L. Sweitzer, 61, of Ashland, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 18, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Metz and Josephine (Karpinski) Metz.
She attended Blue Mountain schools. She worked as a sales clerk in the Ames store.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sweitzer Sr.; and one son and two daughters, Michael Knapp, Michelle Knapp and Mary Silks; three grandchildren, Tyler Knapp, Shelby Knapp and McKenzie Knapp; one brother and two sisters, James Metz, Margaret Hein and Bonnie Brown.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment in Brock Cemetery. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 6, 2019