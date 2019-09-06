Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Dorothy Sweitzer

Dorothy Sweitzer Obituary
Dorothy L. Sweitzer, 61, of Ashland, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Pottsville, Feb. 18, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Metz and Josephine (Karpinski) Metz.

She attended Blue Mountain schools. She worked as a sales clerk in the Ames store.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Sweitzer Sr.; and one son and two daughters, Michael Knapp, Michelle Knapp and Mary Silks; three grandchildren, Tyler Knapp, Shelby Knapp and McKenzie Knapp; one brother and two sisters, James Metz, Margaret Hein and Bonnie Brown.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment in Brock Cemetery. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
