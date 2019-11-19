|
Pet passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at Frey Village Retirement Community in Middletown. She was 88 years of age.
She was born Aug. 29, 1931, the youngest daughter of the late Stella (Kutz) and Charles F. Krammes.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, George; a sister, Minerva; brothers, Sterling and Robert.
She is survived by her son, Thomas and wife, Lauree; three grandchildren, Christin Creznic and husband, Nathaniel, Jared Balsbaugh, Joppa, Md., and Kassi Balsbaugh, Bailey, Colo.; three greatgrandchildren, Emma, Eli and Ethan.
Pet was a graduate of Auburn High School. She was a member of St. John Church, Auburn. She was employed by Auburn Knitting Mill for 10 years, Argo Mills, Schuylkill Haven, for 10 years and Sylray Mill, Orwigsburg, for nine years.
Pet enjoyed traveling throughout the years with her husband, George. She enjoyed her friends and family, and took every opportunity to prepare a meal and provide goodies to all who visited. She was a very kind and caring person and she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. All are welcome to attend to exchange fond memories and celebrate Pet's life. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Auburn Fire Company, 131 Front St., Auburn, PA 17922, or Auburn Fire Company Ambulance Service, 131½ Front St., Auburn, PA 17922.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2019