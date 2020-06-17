|
Dorothy Ziegmont, 75, joined her husband, Joe, in Heaven Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Dorothy spent most of her life in Saint Nicholas, Mahanoy City and Gilberton, but moved to Essex House, Lemoyne, two years ago to be nearer to her son, Joe, his wife, Tara, and her grandchildren, Grace Anna and Allie Rose.
Dorothy was born to the late Dorothy (Hilton) and James Shea in 1944.
She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in 1962 and Franklin School of Arts and Sciences shortly after.
She started her career as a medical records clerk at Reading Hospital, where she drove a pink Camaro to work and caught old Joe's eye. They married in 1969 and were rarely seen apart before he passed in 2018; she often said they had "49 wonderful years."
After setting their sons free in the world, Dorothy retired from BonTon and joined Joe to travel the country with four Fozzie bears, sending their family postcards from polka dance parties, casinos and beaches all over the eastern and southern United States.
Dorothy made friends with everyone she met and had a kind and generous spirit. She looked forward to every meeting of Frackville Senior Citizens Club before moving south. She was served dessert at Essex House daily and saved every single one for Joe and his kids. She never laid eyes on any of the three of them without offering a gift, including one of the hundreds of teddy bears she'd collected over the years. She came running whenever she heard the word bingo, and she won more games than she lost. Dorothy never met an oyster she didn't like and loved a good buffet. She was never without a book and a story to go along with it.
In addition to Joe and Tara and their girls, Dorothy is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Little, of Frackville. She is with her younger son, Jim, and her older brother, James Shea, in heaven.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Siluva, Frackville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 17, 2020