Dylan Anthony Dallago, 27, of Tremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Tremont Township.
Born Oct. 24, 1991, in Pottsville, he was a son of Melissa Daubert and her companion, Ray Weinus, and Anthony and his wife, Cathy Dallago, all of Pine Grove.
He attended Pine Grove Area High School.
Dylan worked as a flooring apprentice for Mr. D's Interiors, Minersville.
Preceding him in death was his grandfather, Joseph Dallago.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Sarah Salen, two nephews, Blake and Ashton Salen, all of Tremont; daughter, Acacia Dallago and her mother, Robin Miller; grandmother, Bonnie and husband, Carl Spancake; grandfather, Michael and wife, Edie Daubert, both of Pine Grove; grandmother, Mrs. Joseph Dallago, of Minersville; aunt, Penny Dinger, cousins, Shenae and Jared Dinger, all of Pine Grove.
Memorial services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with SALM John Ziegler officiating. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2019