|
|
Earl A. "Fritz" Ryland Jr., 70, of Pine Grove, passed away suddenly Monday, March 9, 2020, while enjoying his lifelong passion of skiing at Blue Mountain Ski Resort.
He was the husband of Cyndi J. (Young) Ryland.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Earl A. Ryland Sr. and Margaret (Wallace) Ryland.
He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and served in the Army Reserves. He attended St. John's United Church of Christ, Friedensburg. Fritz was employed in sales all of his life and was the owner of Hometown Family Savings Coupon Magazine.
He was a certified ski instructor, having taught at Sharp Mountain, Big Valley, Eagle Rock and Blue Mountain. He was also a ski director at Big Valley.
In addition to his wife, Cyndi, he is survived by his son, Erik R. Ryland and wife, Jesse, of Las Vegas, Nev.; his daughter, Christine A., wife of Andrew Matson, of Flour Town. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Arianna Ryland, Alexandra Matson, Easton Ryland and Wyatt Ryland.
Services and burial will be private at the family's convenience. Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Special Olympics, Alpine Ski Program, P.O. Box 39, East Texas, PA 18046-0339. Memo: Fritz Ryland. Theo C. Auman Inc. Funeral Home, Reading, is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence online, please visit www.TheoCAuman.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020