Memorial services for Edgar Dauberman, of Wiconisco, who passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, with the Rev. Del Akech Del and the Rev. Annette Shutt officiating. Burial with full Marine military honors will be in Calvary United Methodist Cemetery in Wiconisco. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. For more information, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
