Edith I. Aungst

Edith I. Aungst, 100, of Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Aug. 16, 1920, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Annie Matternas Aungst.

She was a 1938 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Edith was a cashier in the cafeteria for the Pine Grove School District and then was employed by Gold Mills, Pine Grove.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Earl Harper Aungst.

Surviving are a son, Michael Aungst; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Interment was in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
