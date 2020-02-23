|
Edith Marie (Tobias) Kieffer, 98, of Fleetwood, passed Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Kutztown Manor.
She was the wife of Ralph I. Kieffer for 50 years, who passed away Jan. 23, 1995. Born Sept. 5, l921, in Schuylkill County, Edith was the only child of the late George A. and Annie M. (Schneck) Tobias.
Edith was a 1939 graduate of the Pine Grove Area School District and a 1941 graduate from the Central Penn Business College in Harrisburg, completing a two-year business course in just 1 1/2 years. May 1, 1941, brought her to Fleetwood with the Civilian Conservation Corps as a payroll clerk, which was later taken over by the Army when World War II broke out; whereupon, she became a secretary for an Army lieutenant. The location later housed the former Fleetwood Tannery. She was employed by the Fleetwood School District for 25 years, the last 17 years as the business administrator for the district before retiring.
Edith was an avid reader and served her community in many capacities. She was past president of Jaycee Wives (being named Woman of the Year in 1958-59); past matron of East Penn Chapter No. 336 Order of the Eastern Star in 1964-65, secretary of the same chapter for six years. She was a longtime member of the organization since her teens first in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, and later in the Kutztown Chapter. She was a past president of the Fleetwood Woman's Club from 1962-64, as well as serving seven years as an officer in one capacity or another; past president of Rajah Temple Patrol Auxiliary for two years, as well as serving as its treasurer; past school board director, having been elected to a four-year term in 1991; vice president of East Penn Retired School Employees in 1986-88; a member of its executive board; member and secretary from 1992-93 of St. Paul's Lutheran Women's organization; served on Topton Home Auxiliary Board as historian and volunteering in the accounting department for seven years.
Edith is survived by three daughters, Frances A. (Kieffer) Kohl, wife of Barry N. Kohl, LaRue R. (Kieffer) Younker, and Donna L. (Kieffer) Kline, wife of Bruce L. Kline; five grandchildren, Randall S. Kline, Darin S. Kohl, Stephanie S. (Kline) Calvaresi, wife of Anthony J. Calvaresi Sr., Tammy L. (Younker) Evett, wife of Patrick Evett, and Kristen P. (Kohl) Mesaric, wife of George J. Mesaric; seven great-grandchildren include, Amanda (Prokop) Henson, wife of Juliah R. Henson, Holli Prokop, Job M. Masaric, Linnea F. Mesaric, Hannah J. Mesaric, Anthony J. Calvaresi Jr. and Kailee J. Calvaresi; a great-great-grandson, Tanner R. Henson.
She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fleetwood.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood. Order of Eastern Star service will be at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fleetwood Cemetery, East Main Street, Fleetwood. She now sleeps waiting for the Resurrection Day when Jesus returns. Contributions in Edith's memory may be made to The of Philadelphia. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
