Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Messerschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith "Edie" Messerschmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith "Edie" Messerschmidt Obituary

Edith "Edie" Messerschmidt, 77, Barnesville, unexpectantly passed away Sunday, Aug. 9.

Born Aug. 8, 1943, in Coaldale, Edie was a daughter of the late Benjamin Godshall and Ruth Stewart Godshall.

Edie attended Susquehanna University for her undergraduate degree and earned a master's of education from Lehigh University. Edie spent decades as a reading specialist at Hazleton Area School District. She also spent years as a pianist and teacher at Grier City Union Sunday School. Edie was part owner of White Birch Golf Course, which was founded by her father and her uncle, John Godshall, in 1963.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Messerschmidt, and her son, Duane O. Messerschmidt.

Edie is survived by two sons, Michael W. Messerschmidt, of New Tripoli, and William B. Messerschmidt, of Barnesville; six grandchildren, Jacque Miller, of Havelock, N.C., David Messerschmidt, of Port Carbon, Shanna Messerschmidt, of Orwigsburg, Dylan Messerschmidt, of St. David's, Sumer Messerschmidt, of Philadelphia, and Bryana Messerschmidt, of Orwigsburg. Edie is also survived by three great-grandchildren and by a brother, B. Wayne Godshall, of Barnesville

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at United Church of Christ, Barnesville. Coffee and refreshments will follow the service at Grier City Union Sunday School. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be given to either of Edie's two favorite causes, Grier City Union Sunday School (Checks can be mailed to Georgine Clemens, 10 Ben Titus Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252) or Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lamar Christ Funeral Home has charge.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -