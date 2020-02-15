|
The Reverend Edmund J. Brennan, 66, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem .
Born in Ashland, Father Brennan was a son of the late John A. and Margaret V. (Purcell) Brennan.
Father Brennan attended St. Joseph Grade School, Girardville, and was a 1972 graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School, Fountain Springs. He attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy; and Mary Immaculate Seminary, Northampton, where he received a Master of Divinity degree in theology.
He was ordained to the priesthood March 20, 1982, by the Most Rev. Joseph M. McShea, bishop of Allentown, at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown.
Father Brennan's first priestly assignment was Parochial Vicar Pro Tempore at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Shenandoah, followed by Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Church, Reading; Parochial Vicar, St. Ursula Church, Fountain Hill; Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Church, Bethlehem; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Allentown; Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown; and Parochial Vicar Parochial Vicar, St. Ann Church, Emmaus.
His first pastoral assignment was pastor, Star of the Sea Church, Branchdale; followed by pastor, Sacred Heart Church, Newtown.
During the course of his priestly ministry, Father Brennan served as associate professor, Reading Central Catholic High School, Reading; and professor, Cardinal Brennan High School, Fountain Springs.
Father Brennan played up the role as the middle child of the Brennan Family growing up. He was a survivor of rheumatic fever which made him an easy going, precocious and spirted child. He made fast, furious, fierce and faithful friends. He enjoyed Broadway and the arts, travel and vacationing to Ocean City, NJ.
Although the end of his vocation was marred with ill health, he remained a devoted parish priest, assisting local pastors and parishioners in this community celebrating many masses, weddings, baptisms and funerals.
Father Brennan is survived by his two brothers, John Brennan, Allentown, and Michael Brennan, Girardville; his four sisters, Mary Eleanor Brennan, Bethlehem, Margaret Anne Buchanan, Easton, Patricia Brennan, Girardville, and Rose Marie Smallwood, Girardville; his loving nieces and nephews, Emily Anne and her husband, Mark Kasmark, Jarrett and his wife, Alexa Buchanan, Thomas Smallwood and Caroline Buchanan; cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Brennan will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (St. Ann Church), 49 N. Line St., Frackville, by His Excellency, The Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Allentown. The homilist will be The Rev. Martin T. Cioppi, pastor, Mother of Divine Providence Church, King of Prussia. Friends and family are invited to Father Brennan's viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, 403 W. Main St., Girardville, with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. with Monsignor William F. Glosser, and on Wednesday morning at St. Ann Church, Frackville, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Main Concelebrants will be Monsignor David L. James, vicar general; the Rev. Adam C. Sedar, secretary for clergy; Monsignor William F. Glosser, vicar forane, Schuylkill Deanery; Monsignor Thomas D. Baddick, pastor, Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, Bethlehem; Monsignor Edward J. Coyle, pastor, St. Ann Church, Emmaus; and the Rev. Robert T. Finlan, pastor, Holy Guardian Angels Parish, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Father Brennan's name to NAMI at 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 15, 2020