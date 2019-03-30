Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna A. Reynolds. View Sign





Born Oct. 1, 1920, in Maurice, La., she was a daughter of the late John and Zoe Langlinais Richard.



She was a longtime resident of Providence Place in Pottsville and her caregivers were loving and kind and became her second family. She was a Navy veteran of World War II. She marched in the funeral procession for President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. She was educated in Maurice, La., schools. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Minersville, a member of the Sodality, Minersville 5th Quarter Club and the South Cass Fire Company Auxiliary.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Reynolds Sr., in 1983; brothers, Walter, Louis John, Benjamin, Robert, Patrick; sisters, Hilda, Mabel, Bernice and Aline.



Edna is survived by a daughter, Ellen Pothering and her husband, Greg, Neffs, Pa.; two sons, William Reynolds Jr. and his wife, Donna, Orwigsburg, and Phillip Reynolds and his wife, Connie, Jamison, Pa.; six grandchildren, Dr. Chris Pothering and his wife, Larissa, Allentown, Jessica Reynolds, Orwigsburg, William T. Reynolds III and Michael J. Reynolds, both of Pittsburgh, Richard Reynolds and fiancée, Christine, and Grace Reynolds, all of Jamison, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Kaleigh and Bryce Pothering. Edna is also survived by sisters, Iona Smith and Terry Le Blanc, of Lafayette, La. and Anna Louise Beauxis, of Leesville, La.; beloved nephew, Jim Landry and wife, Janet, of Lafayette, La.; nieces and nephews.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer remembrances of Edna in the form of contributions to St. Michael the Archangel Church Memorial Fund, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. Arrangements were by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville.



328 Sunbury St

Minersville , PA 17954

