Edna C. Weikel, 88, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

Born Nov. 9, 1931, in Hegins, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Sally Moser Knorr. She worked as a seamstress for Stanell's, Girardville, and 2nd Street Sportswear, Ashland, until her retirement.

Edna was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the former St. Joseph Church, Girardville.

Edna enjoyed reading, loved to travel and had a passion for sewing and embroidery. She was also a caregiver to her parents and a close friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Weikel; brothers, Earl Knorr, Charlie Knorr, Clarence Knorr, Freeman Horner (Medal of Honor recipient of World War II) and Clyde Horner; a sister, Catherine Jurgill; a granddaughter, Kelly Mack Enders.

Edna is survived by her loving children, Josephine Pryce, Mary Durose, Sandra Mack, Karen Kretulskie, George Weikel Jr., Linda Grant, Joseph Weikel and Francis Weikel; her brother, Irvin Knorr; her sisters, Marian Jordan and Eleanor Ruch; her 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at Salem United Methodist Cemetery, 818 Deep Creek Road, Ashland. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
