Edna C. Weikel, 88, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born Nov. 9, 1931, in Hegins, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Sally Moser Knorr. She worked as a seamstress for Stanell's, Girardville, and 2nd Street Sportswear, Ashland, until her retirement.
Edna was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the former St. Joseph Church, Girardville.
Edna enjoyed reading, loved to travel and had a passion for sewing and embroidery. She was also a caregiver to her parents and a close friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Weikel; brothers, Earl Knorr, Charlie Knorr, Clarence Knorr, Freeman Horner (Medal of Honor recipient of World War II) and Clyde Horner; a sister, Catherine Jurgill; a granddaughter, Kelly Mack Enders.
Edna is survived by her loving children, Josephine Pryce, Mary Durose, Sandra Mack, Karen Kretulskie, George Weikel Jr., Linda Grant, Joseph Weikel and Francis Weikel; her brother, Irvin Knorr; her sisters, Marian Jordan and Eleanor Ruch; her 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at Salem United Methodist Cemetery, 818 Deep Creek Road, Ashland.
