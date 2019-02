Edward A. Wills, 90, of Reading, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Reading Hospital.He was born April 3, 1928, in Pottsville, and was a loving son of the late Edward and Ruth Swingle Wills.Edward was a devout Christian. His greatest joy was studying, practicing, sharing and discussing his Heavenly Father's word with family, friends and strangers.Edward was a veteran of the Marine Corps.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Marquet, and brother, Daniel Wills.Edward is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris; daughter, Wendy; son, Geoffrey (Elizabeth); grandson, Geoffrey (Karen); granddaughter, Marci; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, followed by a celebration of Edward's life at 2 p.m. at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA, with the Rev. Randall Grossman officiating. Interment will be at Hillsdale Cemetery (Geyers Church) in Middletown with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences may be made online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at