Edward C. Zemencik, 82, of Summit Station, passed away Monday, April 20, at his residence.
Born Aug. 16, 1937, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Elizabeth (Zemencik) and Louis Yob.
He was the widower of Annetta (Koch) Zemencik, who passed away in May 2019.
He practiced the Protestant faith.
He was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1956.
He served in the Army and formerly worked for MacMinn Asphalt, Lancaster.
He was a member of the Summit Station Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Randy Morgan, and half-brother, Matthew Yob.
Edward is survived by a daughter, Denise Miller, significant other to Leon Weaver, of Orwigsburg; a son, the Rev. Curtis Zemencik, husband of Rebecca, of Sacramento; six grandchildren, Heather and her significant other, Joseph, Hollie and her husband, Austin, Jericho, Rose, Jason and his wife, Brittany, and Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Alexys; half-brother Michael Yob, of Summit Station.
Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be held privately. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements, with cremation services by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2020