|
|
Fr. Edward Costello, OFM Conv., passed away at Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehab, Danville, Feb. 18, 2020.
Fr. Edward Costello, OFM Conv., will lie in state from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA 17872, with a Franciscan wake service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the family plot in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Franciscan Education Burse,12300 Folly Quarter Rd., Ellicott City, MD, 21042, or Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA 17872. Full obituary to follow Friday, Feb. 21. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd.,120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2020