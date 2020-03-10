|
|
Edward Daniel Hossler III, 16, of Tremont, passed away on Wednesday in Reilly Township.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Edward D. Hossler Jr. and Danielle Reagan Hossler, both of Tremont. He attended Minersville Elementary Center and was currently a sophomore at Minersville Area High School. In addition to his studies, he worked for EMH Contracting, Tremont.
Eddie enjoyed working on cars and was particularly proud of his truck. He liked fishing and was becoming an accomplished golfer. He was most comfortable in the presence of his friends, many of whom enjoyed his generosity as well as his friendship.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Daniel Reagan, in 2012.
In addition to his parents, Eddie is survived by his older sister, Kayla Hossler, Minersville; his paternal grandparents, Edward D. Hossler Sr. and Dawn Hossler, Minersville; his maternal grandmother, Faye Reagan, Minersville; a paternal uncle, Michael Hossler (spouse, Jenn), Minersville; two cousins, Alison and Zak Hossler; many members of his extended family as well as a large circle of friends and acquaintances.
Eddie's family wants him to be remembered as a generous, hard-working young man who lived, loved and laughed.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Wednesday from 5 p.m. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2020