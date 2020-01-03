|
Edward E. Pogera, 86, of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Port Carbon, March 3, 1933, he was a son of the late John P. and Anna M. (Stankavage) Pogera.
He was a 1951 graduate of Soldiers Memorial High School, Port Carbon, and received his associate degree in 1966 from Pennsylvania State University, Schuylkill Haven.
Ed was drafted into the Army on March 3, 1953, and sent to Camp Atterbury, Ind., where he completed eight weeks of basic infantry training and nine weeks of heavy weapons infantry training. After training, he was sent to Germany and assigned to HQ & Service Company, 82nd Recon Battalion, 2nd Armored Division (Hell On Wheels), Baumholder, Germany. His first assignment was a payroll and records clerk, where he was promoted to PFC and corporal. He was again promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and assigned to the duties of battalion personnel section leader.
Ed was relieved from active duty in 1955 and joined the active Army Reserve in 1957. He served with the 404th Engineer Battalion, which was later designated as the 365th Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy duty station, Robert E. Roeder U.S. Army Reserve Center, Schuylkill Haven).
He was promoted to sergeant first class with duty as the personnel section leader. Later, he was promoted to the rank of master sergeant and assigned the duty OAS battalion sergeant major. Later, he was commissioned as warrant officer and served as the battalion personnel officer, then obtaining the ranks of chief warrant officer (CW2, 3 and 4). His last duty assignment was battalion logistic and supply officer. Ed performed duties at Fort Meade, Md.; Camp Atterbury, Ind.; Fort Indiantown Gap; Fort Ritchie, Md.; Camp Dawson, W.V.; Camp Pickett; Camp AP Hill, Fort Lee, Va.; Camp Perry, Ohio; and Fort Drum, N.Y. He completed 40 years of active and reserve Army service.
He received the following award and decoration: National Defense Medal; Occupation of Germany Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; M1 rifle, M1 Carbine, M14, BAR Rifle and .45 Automatic Pistol Expert Badge.
Ed's last place of employment was at Robert Roeder U.S. Army Reserve Center, Schuylkill Haven. His duties were supervisory staff administrator, assistant to the battalion commander, supervisor to all assigned personnel and facility manager.
Ed was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, where he served as trustee. He was a member and president of Citizens Club several times. He was a member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Saint Clair American Legion and Frackville Elks Lodge 1533.
Ed's hobbies were fishing, hunting, going to the casinos, traveling in his Alaskan Camper and motor home with his wife and dog, Yazmin Laso Apso, on trips to Quebec, Canada, on many fishing trips and sight-seeing across the USA, including Alaska. He and his wife traveled to Slovak Republic.
The last member of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by brothers, John V. and Joseph M. Pogera.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Violet (Prohanik) Pogera; nieces and nephews, John Pogera, of Pottsville, John Mestishen, of Mechanicsville, Robert M. Mestishen, of Cumbola, Ann Pogera Reeves, of Saint Clair, and Donna Pogera Callaghan, of Williamstown, N.J.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 109 N. Nichols St., Saint Clair, with the Rev. Jeff Zias officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Church Memorial fund at the above address. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020