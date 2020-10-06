Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Edward F. Davis Obituary

Edward F. Davis, 62, of Atlantic City, N.J., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Born Aug. 2, 1958, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Lillian B. (Macunas) Davis.

Ed was employed as a security officer for Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J.

He was previously employed as security/guest services at Crowne Plaza Reading Hotel, Wyomissing, and part-time employment at Giant Food Stores, Wyomissing and Cressona stores.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Preti, and a niece, Vicke Preti.

Ed is survived by a sister, Diane "Liz" Fabian and her husband, Michael, of Pottsville; a brother, Tom Davis and his wife, Sheryl Aimanovich-Davis, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nieces, Chrissy and Lisa Preti; great-nieces, Kaylee, Jordan, Jadyn and Kennedy Preti; a great-great-nephew, Rowan Rivera.

Funeral services are private.

Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, are in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
