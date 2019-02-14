Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward F. Melusky Jr.. View Sign

Edward F. Melusky Jr., 75, of Minersville, passed away at home on February 9.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward Sr. and Julia Sorokach Melusky.



Ed attended Minersville High School, and was a Vietnam Navy Veteran serving as a boatswain mate and was last employed as an independent tractor-trailer driver for 45 years. He was married to Sandy Hendricks in 1977. Shortly after, they moved to Pitman and lived there for 30 years, returning to Minersville in 2010. He loved hunting, camping, riding ATVs and mostly his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lyndsey Stevenosky, in August 2018.



Ed is survived by his wife, Sandy; a sister, Monica Massari (Bob), Llewellyn; a stepson, Rick Stevenosky (Lori), Buck Run; a stepdaughter, Carisa Stevenosky (Mason), Pottsville; nephew, Bobby Massari (Michelle), Llewellyn; nieces, Debbie Onest (Scott), Minersville, and Olivia Massari, Hawaii; grandchildren, Richard, Edward and Lizzie Stevenosky, of Buck Run.



Interment with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.



