Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Edward Honicker

Edward Honicker Obituary
Edward Honicker, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Edward was born in Saint Clair, Jan. 6, 1924, a son of the late Edward and Florence (Rhoads) Honicker.

He was the widower of Merle (Williams) Honicker, his wife of 60 years, who passed away in 2005.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville.

Edward served in the Air Force as a sergeant in World War II.

He was the assistant vice president and a trust officer for Pennsylvania National Bank for 37 years. He was a former member of Pottsville Lions Club.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Clare Honicker; his sister, Fay Steidel Cowman.

Edward is survived by three daughters, Gail Stickloon Heller, of Pottsville, Beverly Rakowski and husband, Robert, of Virginia, and Linda Slattery and husband, Thomas, of South Carolina. He is also survived by grandson, Seth Rakowski and wife, Jaimee; great-grandson, Jase Rakowski; nieces and nephews, Edward Honicker, Solon Honicker, Judy Barnes, Bethanne Krammes, Richard Steidel, Trudy Powers, Elaine Bobbin, Gloria Bressler and Joyce Cavanaugh.

Memorial contributions in Edward's name may be made to First United Methodist Church, 330 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Service details will be announced at a later date. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services being provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
