Edward Honicker, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Nov. 7 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church, Pottsville. Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019